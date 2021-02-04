Traffic Advisory: Weight posting removed on US 60 bridge in Bath

BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The weight limit posting of a U.S. 60 bridge just west of Owingsville in Bath County has been removed after further engineering analysis. The bridge and roadway have returned to the normal Kentucky legal weight limit of 40 tons.

In January, initial analysis by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet of the culvert-style bridge on US 60 at Hurricane Creek (milepoint 4.2) resulted in a 3-ton weight limit as a public safety precaution due to insufficient supporting material.

After further analysis and an in-depth review of the bridge’s condition – an old concrete structure had been replaced by a more modern aluminum arch culvert in recent years – engineers determined the structure has sufficient fill and sufficient capacity to carry legal loads.

No weight limit posting is required.