Superintendent Screening Committee members chosen for Fayette County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – PTA presidents from each public school in Fayette County have chosen who will serve on the Superintendent Screening Committee as the school district begins a national search for a new leader, according to the Fayette County Board of Education.

The board says 75 parents were nominated to serve on the committee.  The PTA presidents chose Thalethia Routt, who has two children in the school district.  Routt is a member of the FCPS Equity Council and is the Associate General Counsel at the University of Kentucky.

Board of education member Tom Jones is on the committee along with district employees Jennifer Bolander, Jessica Hiler, Kiyon Massey and Matt Marsh, who were elected by their peers to serve.

The establishment of the six-member committee is required by state law as is the PTA presidents selection of its members.

The committee will review all superintendent applications and make recommendations to the board of education.

Before that work can begin, the board will hire a search firm or executive recruiter to help conduct a nationwide search to replace the late Manny Caulk, who died unexpectedly in December.

The board of education says it’s reviewing proposals from seven firms.  A work session is scheduled Feb. 8 at 2:30 p.m. to review the proposals, interview firms and determine the next steps.

Below is a letter sent out Thursday evening to FCPS families from the Fayette County Board of Education:

February 4, 2021

Dear FCPS Families:

Thank you for taking an active role in nominating parent/guardian representatives to assist in the process of hiring the next superintendent of the Fayette County Public Schools. More than 75 parents were nominated to serve on the Superintendent Screening Committee, and, in accordance with state law, the PTA presidents from every school in the district voted on the candidates.

Congratulations are in order for Thalethia Routt, who has two students in FCPS – one at Veterans Park Elementary and one at Henry Clay High. Routt is a member of the FCPS Equity Council who also serves as the Associate General Counsel at the University of Kentucky.

She will join Fayette County Board of Education Member Tom Jones and the following employees who were elected by their peers on the committee:

  • Certified Representatives: Jennifer Bolander, who teaches special education at Henry Clay High School, and Jessica Hiler, Fayette County Education Association President
  • Classified Representative: Kiyon Massey, Associate Director of Human Resources
  • Principal Representative: Matt Marsh, Sandersville Elementary School Principal

The establishment of a six-member Superintendent Screening Committee is required by state law, and the nomination and election process is laid out in statute. The nomination and election process is laid out in statute and includes provisions to ensure diversity if none of the members represent minority groups. This additional step will not be necessary as the nomination and election process yielded a diverse committee.

The committee will review all applications received for the superintendent vacancy and make recommendations to the Fayette County Board of Education. Before they can begin that work, the board will hire a search firm or executive recruiter to help us conduct a nationwide search.

We issued a “Request for Proposals” on Jan. 12 and the window for submissions closed this week. Board members are reviewing proposals from seven firms and a work session will take place at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 8, to review the proposals, interview firms and determine next steps. Details on these opportunities and specific plans will be shared as the process unfolds.

We want to affirm the intention of our entire board team to involve all stakeholders in this critical effort. Input from students, employees, families, and community members will be critical as we move ahead. We recognize that COVID-19 will require us to reimagine some of the ways we gather public input and feedback, but we are committed to listening to your voices throughout this process.

There will be opportunities for you to participate in the development of a candidate profile and share input on what qualities you value in the next superintendent. Once top applicants are identified, you will also have a chance to meet them and provide feedback before the board makes a final decision.

The Fayette County Board of Education is committed to conducting this search in a way that builds upon and strengthens student, employee, family, and community engagement in order to attract a leader who can carry on the great work happening in the Fayette County Public Schools.

Sincerely,

Your Fayette County Board of Education Team

 

