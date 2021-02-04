Health dept hosts first mass vaccination clinic in Fayette County

MOREHEAD, Ky. (MSU Athletics) - Freshman forward Johni Broome posted a 22-point, career-high 13-rebound double-double, while junior guard Skyelar Potter provided 15 markers, and the Morehead State men's basketball...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department held its’ first mass vaccination clinic Wednesday at Consolidated Baptist Church on Russell Cave Road.
The department, with help from the Lexington Senior Center, gave out more than 500 doses.
The clinic was for those 70 years and older in Phase 1B with a focus on anyone with mobility, transportation or technology issues. The department says if you’re in that group, you can get notifications about future clinics by providing your information HERE.
The department is also looking for volunteers for part of the COVID-19 response. You can submit your information HERE.
