Education commissioner plans spring virtual listening tour

By
Erica Bivens
-
0
7
Source: Kentucky Department of Education

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky Education Commissioner Jason E. Glass is planning a virtual listening tour across the state this spring.

To gather input on long-term aspirations for the Commonwealth’s education system, Glass will be conducting a virtual listening tour April 6-May 6.

Nine sessions will be held across the state, one in each cooperative region and one in Louisville. Sessions will be in the evening and will last approximately 90 minutes.

“I hope to see many stakeholders engaged in these virtual meetings and I look forward to the rich dialogue that will inform our continuous improvement efforts,” Glass said.

KDE is in the early planning phases of this work and more information will be released in the coming weeks.

Pre-registration is available for a date. If not sure which date will work at this time and wish to receive an invitation for more than one of the sessions, select all of the dates that may work.

Dates and Times:

  • April 6, 6-7:30 p.m. ET: Greater Louisville Educational Cooperative (Louisville)
  • April 8, 6-7:30 p.m. CT: West Kentucky Educational Cooperative (Murray)
  • April 15, 6-7:30 p.m. CT: Green River Regional Educational Cooperative (Bowling Green)
  • April 20, 6-7:30 p.m. ET: Southeast/South-Central Educational Cooperative (Richmond)
  • April 22, 6-7:30 p.m. ET: Central Kentucky Educational Cooperative (Lexington)
  • April 27, 6-7:30 p.m. ET: Northern Kentucky Cooperative for Education Services (Cold Springs)
  • April 29, 6-7:30 p.m. ET: Ohio Valley Educational Cooperative (Shelbyville)
  • May 4, 6-7:30 p.m. ET: Kentucky Valley Educational Cooperative (Hazard)
  • May 6, 6-7:30 p.m. ET: Kentucky Educational Development Cooperative (Ashland)
