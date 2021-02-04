Churchill Downs Chef Cooks Up A Storm for Assisted Living Residents

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – Professionals of the food industry say restaurants and bars have taken a hit from Coronavirus this past year.

One chef in particular, Matthew Thomas says he’s seen the effect first hand.

- Advertisement -

Born and raised in Meade County, Chef Thomas says his life is centered around cooking and serving up great food.

From 2014-2018, he worked food rushes of Churchill Downs and ran elite sections of the derby including The Turf Club and the Steaks Room.

Before the start of the pandemic, Thomas ran his own farm where he grew and provided produce to bars the restaurants.

Once those businesses shut down, he needed a way to feed his family.

Thomas decided to pick up the pots and pans once again and serve as chef for Friendship Towers Assisted Living.

He says, cooking for these veterans and older folks is his way back because food is essential no matter where you work.

“If you don’t have a passion to serve you will get put out of this business very quickly. It’s just basically volume cooking at Churchill where here it’s not that much volume and you can put in more detail and train the staff and really give the residents something to look forward to,” says chef Matthew Thomas.

Friendship Towers Assisted Living says they’re hoping to eventually welcome in families for events like Sunday brunch once some Covid regulations are lifted