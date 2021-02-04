4 attorneys named Outstanding Prosecutors

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Four prosecutors have been named the recipients of Kentucky’s 2020 Outstanding Prosecutor Awards for exemplary service, Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced Thursday.

“Kentucky’s prosecutors play a vital role in protecting our communities, and the 2020 recipients of Kentucky’s Outstanding Prosecutor Awards have dedicated themselves to bettering their communities by upholding the law and pursuing justice,” said Attorney General Cameron. “I am grateful for the valuable contributions they make, day in and day out, to improve public safety outcomes for the men, women, and children in their circuits and counties.”

Each year, the Office of the Attorney General selects two Commonwealth’s and two County Attorneys as recipients of Kentucky’s Outstanding Prosecutor Awards based on their years of service to their community, work to assist other prosecutors, and willingness to cover cases posing a conflict for other counties or districts.

This year, Attorney General Cameron presented the awards to:

Nicholas County Attorney Dawn Letcher

Commonwealth’s Attorney for the 22nd Judicial Circuit, Lou Anna Red Corn, covering Fayette County

Commonwealth’s Attorney for the 42nd Judicial Circuit, Dennis Foust, covering Calloway and Marshall Counties

Marshall County Attorney Jason Darnall

In a ceremony in Nicholas County last month, Attorney General Cameron presented Nicholas County Attorney Dawn Letcher with her award.

“I am humbled and grateful to receive a 2020 Kentucky County Attorney of the Year Award,” said Letcher. “It is an honor and a privilege to serve as Nicholas County Attorney. Many thanks to General Cameron, his staff, all of my PAC friends, my family, my ‘office family,’ law enforcement, my community, and colleagues for your tireless dedication and support.”

On January 26, Attorney General Cameron presented Commonwealth’s Attorney Lou Anna Red Corn with her award.

“It’s an honor to be recognized as an outstanding prosecutor,” said Red Corn. “Thank you to my colleagues who nominated me for this award and to the prosecutors, advocates, and administrators in my office. They give their best each day on behalf of the citizens of Fayette County. This award is for them too!”

Yesterday, Attorney General Cameron visited Marshall County to present Dennis Foust and Jason Darnall with their awards.

“I am honored to receive the Outstanding Commonwealth’s Attorney award for 2020,” said Foust. “However, credit for this goes to the efforts of our entire team, beginning with my staff and including Outstanding County Attorney Jason Darnall and his staff. They are what allowed and continue to allow our offices to work effectively and efficiently. The support of the Attorney General and his office also make it possible for us to do our jobs in a manner which hopefully will serve our communities and our state well.”

“I am humbled to receive this award and want to thank General Cameron and his staff once again for this great honor,” said Darnall. “No one person is an island, and such is true in criminal prosecution. I have been fortunate over the years to have worked alongside many great people who go the extra mile to make sure justice is served. Also, we could not do our job in the courtroom without the help of the entire law enforcement community. It takes teamwork to make it all run, and I’m thrilled to be able play my role.”