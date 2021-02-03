Two COVID-19 testing sites in Lexington to close

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two COVID-19 testing sites in Lexington will close temporarily, according to a spokesperson from the mayor’s office.
Both the Red Mile and Bluegrass Community & Technical College sites will shut down.
Susan Straub, with the mayor’s office, tells ABC36, some people have been billed for COVID-19 tests they received at Bluegrass Community and Technical College or through the Mayor’s Mobile Neighborhood Testing Program.
“We are looking into the reason why. We don’t have any firm answers yet. We have no reason to think the issue is the company that is currently providing the tests,” said Straub.
Straub said the closures will hopefully be temporary until things get ironed out.
However, the testing center, SphereDX Testing labs, that provides the tests at the two testing sites said people being billed for COVID-19 tests was never the reason the sites were closed.
Bobby Sturgeon, CEO of SphereDX, said the sites were shut down because as of January 1 Medicare was no longer authorizing payments for community based testing without a doctor’s order.
Sturgeon said the company is verifying the rules of community based testing to make sure people aren’t billed and the lab isn’t being financially impacted before resuming testing.
He said if you have insurance, a bill will be sent to your provider. Under the CARES Act, Sturgeon explained insurance companies are required to pay for your COVID-19 test.
In the meantime, anyone who gets a bill should email mayor@lexingtonky.gov.
