Transylvania begins distribution of federal COVID relief funds to students

Many of you are patiently waiting, wondering when you'll be able to get your vaccine. A Frankfort family is wondering the same, frustrated they're not higher up on the list because their 9-year-old daughter is disabled.
MOREHEAD, Ky. (MSU Athletics) - Freshman forward Johni Broome posted a 22-point, career-high 13-rebound double-double, while junior guard Skyelar Potter provided 15 markers, and the Morehead State men's basketball...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – This week, Transylvania University began distribution of additional federal COVID-19 relief funds to students. According to university officials, this recently available funding from the U.S. Department of Education is allocated through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund II through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.
According to the U.S. Department of Education, allocations to institutions are based on a formula that includes several criteria. Final student grant eligibility details are still pending from the federal government, though Transylvania says it has moved quickly to distribute funds to those students who meet the preliminary requirements defined by the U.S. education department.
“Our immediate priority is to quickly disburse funds to those we know meet the federal government’s initial requirements,” said President Brien Lewis. “We will distribute the remaining funds when we receive additional details from the federal government.”
The student grants do not require any repayment and do not impact financial aid awards.
Last April, when similar funds were made available under the CARES Act, Transylvania officials say it distributed 100% of funds received to 891 full-time students and was one of the first institutions in the state to distribute these grants.
According to Transylvania University officials, the university has not only provided designated federal funds to students, but also issued partial refunds of room and board in April and November. It also announced the Pioneer Plus initiative, offering students options to continue study at Transylvania for no additional cost.
