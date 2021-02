LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A search is underway for a man that was last seen in Laurel County.

According to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, 30-year-old James Whitehead’s last known location was off Hopkins Cemetery Road.

Police say Whitehead was reported missing on Wednesday afternoon.

If you know whereabouts of Whitehead, please contact Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600.