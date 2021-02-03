Parent caregivers feel “forgotten” over COVID-19 vaccine

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Many of you are patiently waiting, wondering when you’ll be able to get your vaccine.

A Frankfort family is wondering the same, frustrated they’re not higher up on the list because their 9-year-old daughter is disabled.

“Quinn falls into the most vulnerable population,” Elliston said.

Quinn Elliston is an incredibly happy girl, despite a rough life.

She was born with a rare condition called Wolf-Hirschhorn Syndrome.

Her parents say one in fifty thousand kids are born with it.

Quinn has a team of specialists to help her through epilepsy, chronic kidney disease, and growth delay that come with it.

Dad Philip Elliston says she is as vulnerable as a 90-year-old.

“A year ago, a simple cold put her in the hospital for almost a week so we know if she gets the Coronavirus it’s obviously going to be worse. This isn’t a cold that we’re dealing with so we want to try protect her as much as possible,” Elliston said.

Mom Morgan Elliston works in health care so she received her doses but Philip hasn’t and according to the state, he can’t until the final phase when everyone can get vaccinated.

They have growing concerns and questions.

“I would just ask why this population has fallen through the cracks? Obviously, other states are recognizing it as a need. Where do we come in?” Elliston said.

The family has limited their exposure to people as much as possible, Morgan is mostly working from home and Philip is working nights to avoid others.

They say they aren’t asking to cut the line but at the very least be included in it.

“People don’t really understand how many caregivers there are out there and it’s not just for kids. There’s caregivers that are caregivers for adults, they have a little community home. There’s somebody there taking care of adults with disabilities, children with disabilities. There’s a lot of us out there and nobody knows,” Elliston said.

He says at the end of the day, they’re just trying to protect Quinn.

We’ve reached out to Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack. His office hasn’t responded yet.