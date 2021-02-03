Maceo man charged with child sexual exploitation offenses

MACEO, Ky. (WTVQ) – Homer Ray Stites, 63, was arrested and charged by The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch for child sexual abuse material.

According to KSP, Stites faces charges with twenty counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance and twenty counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance.

KPS found Stites distributing images of child sexual exploitation online. Police then conducted an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation that lead to the arrest of the suspect.

Police stated they executed a search warrant on Wednesday for Stites residence in Maceo, Ky. The KSP’s forensic laboratory is examining seized equipment that was used during the crime. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

