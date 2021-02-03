Maceo man charged with child sexual exploitation offenses

A group of Kentucky parents have sued several public school districts, seeking to put an end to online learning and return students to classrooms in-person, nearly one year after the coronavirus pandemic forced schools to pivot to virtual or hybrid models.
MOREHEAD, Ky. (MSU Athletics) - Freshman forward Johni Broome posted a 22-point, career-high 13-rebound double-double, while junior guard Skyelar Potter provided 15 markers, and the Morehead State men's basketball...
MACEO, Ky. (WTVQ) – Homer Ray Stites, 63, was arrested and charged by The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch for child sexual abuse material.
According to KSP, Stites faces charges with twenty counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance and twenty counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance.
KPS found Stites distributing images of child sexual exploitation online. Police then conducted an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation that lead to the arrest of the suspect.
Police stated they executed a search warrant on Wednesday for Stites residence in Maceo, Ky. The KSP’s forensic laboratory is examining seized equipment that was used during the crime. Police said the investigation is ongoing.
