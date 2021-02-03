Fatal crash Wednesday morning in Woodford County

MOREHEAD, Ky. (MSU Athletics) - Freshman forward Johni Broome posted a 22-point, career-high 13-rebound double-double, while junior guard Skyelar Potter provided 15 markers, and the Morehead State men's basketball...
VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) – A two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Woodford County killed two people and injured one.
According to Versailles police, the crash happened on Leestown Road, near the Franklin County line, around 7 A.M.
One person in each vehicle died, according to police. Two people were in one vehicle and the driver survived. That driver was taken to the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The road was shut down for several hours to investigate but has since reopened.
