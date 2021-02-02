Students earn national recognition for “The Covid Monologues”

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ/BCTC) – The Bluegrass Community and Technical College (BCTC) production of “The Covid Monologues” is one of only 10 productions by colleges and universities to be invited to the Region IV Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival (KCACTF).

According to BCTC, “The Covid Monologues,” written, performed, and produced by BCTC students, alumni, and faculty brings the current social reality of isolation, death, civil unrest, and all associated emotions to the stage.

“This has been a great opportunity to showcase the Filmmaking and Theatre programs and find creative ways the programs and our students can work together on joint productions now and in the future,” said Stephanie Fitch, BCTC Film Studies program coordinator.

The school says the show was created in the early months of the pandemic and filmed while observing safety and social distance requirements. The performance captures the isolation of the pandemic while illustrating the human ability to connect.

“It would have been a real challenge to produce a piece of this nature in the best of circumstances, to say nothing of attempting to do it during a pandemic,” said Timothy Davis, BCTC Theatre program coordinator and show director. “I’m very impressed with the way we were able to pivot in terms of our rehearsal process, and our staging and filming. We kept everyone safe, and still managed to produce a quality piece of work that I am incredibly proud of.”

The Region IV KCACTF will be virtual and take place Feb. 4-7. Region IV represents colleges and universities in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Tennessee, U.S. Virgin Islands and Virginia. BCTC, one of only 10 institutions in the entire region invited to participate in this competition. Invitation to participate is truly an outstanding honor and evidence of the extraordinary talent at BCTC.