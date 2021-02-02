UPDATE: Arrest made in fatal City Center shooting

UPDATE, POSTED 5:00 A.M. TUESDAY, FEB. 2, 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police have made an arrest in a deadly weekend shooting downtown.

Police arrested 25-year-old Jacouri Burns in Frankfort. Burns faces charges of murder and second-degree assault.

He is being held in the Franklin County Jail.

UPDATE, POSTED 10:40 A.M. MONDAY, FEB. 1, 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department says it is investigating a fatal

shooting that occurred on Vine Street.

Around 5:15 p.m. Sunday, January 31, officers responded to the Marriott Hotel at City Center for a man who had been shot outside. The victim was transported to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

He has been identified by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office as 22-year-old Lonnie Oxendine.

Investigators are following up on leads in this case but do not have suspect information to release at this time.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

UPDATE POSTED 8:50 A.M. MONDAY, FEB. 1, 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 22-year-old man fatally shot Sunday afternoon outside the City Center in downtown Lexington has been identified as 22-year-old Lonnie Oxendine.

According to Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn, Oxendine was pronounced dead at 6:13 p.m. at the University of Kentucky Medical Center where he’d been taken following the shooting at 121 W. Vine St.

The man died from a gunshot wound, Ginn said.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED 7:15 P.M. SUNDAY, JAN. 31, 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police says Saturday afternoon a man was shot outside the Marriott hotel near the City Center.

Police say around 5:15 p.m. they were dispatched to the city center for reports of a shooting and found a male in his 20s with a gunshot wound.

He has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Investigators have leads on a suspect, but the public is still asked to come forward with any information about what happened.