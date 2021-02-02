KSP continues search for man missing in Harlan for five weeks

HARLAN, Ky. (WTVQ) – On December 23, 2020 Kentucky State Police, Post 10 Harlan began investigating a missing person case in Harlan County.

Tpr. Matthew Barger responded and began an investigation.

- Advertisement -

Initial investigation indicates 44-year-old Michael North, of the Coldiron community of Harlan, was visiting at his mother’s residence early on December 23.

North told his mother that he was leaving for a few hours and would return back. He has not been since from any of the family, troopers said.

North is described as a white male, 6’2’’ and 225 pounds. He was last seen wearing gray shorts, green hoodie and a white shirt.

North has possibly been seen around Christ Hands in Harlan city but troopers haven’t be able to locate and make contact with him, the KSP said.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Post 10 Harlan at 606-573-3131. Case is still under investigation by Tpr. Matthew Barger.