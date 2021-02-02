Kentucky Softball will host fans at John Cropp Stadium at a reduced capacity

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The Kentucky Softball team has announced its modified attendance protocols for the 2021 season at John Cropp Stadium, as well as important gameday changes to coincide with the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday morning.

The plan is focused on the recommended health and safety protocols for the well-being of all student-athletes, fans and staff.

At this point, the anticipated attendance for this season at John Cropp Stadium will be limited to 20 percent of overall stadium capacity. All plans are subject to change based on evolving information as well as local, state and national public health developments.

TICKETING

John Cropp Stadium has been reconfigured to support physically distanced seating. All seating in the bleacher and chairback sections will be spaced out and offered in reserved blocks of two, three and four seats. A limited number of tickets for the berm area will be offered as general admission, and fans purchasing berm tickets are reminded that they must maintain physical distancing within this area.

All tickets will be sold on a single-game basis with two on-sale dates. Current season ticket holders will have a priority window to purchase single-game tickets before general public sales begin, and there will be a purchase limit of 4 tickets per game, while supplies last.

The priority window to purchase single-game tickets for March home games will begin Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 9 a.m. ET and run through Thursday, Feb. 18 at 9 a.m. ET, through My UK Account. A date for the second on-sale (April/May games) will be announced later. Current season ticket holders will receive further details by email.

All tickets are priced at $10 for adults and $5 for youth (ages 18 and under) and seniors (65+). Everyone must have a ticket, regardless of age. All fans will receive their tickets via mobile delivery and must scan them on a mobile device for entry at John Cropp Stadium.

Purchasing single game tickets this year will not impact a fan’s status as a season ticket holder. All 2020 season ticket holders will have the ability to renew their original seat locations for the 2022 softball season.

GAMEDAY PROCEDURES

Maintaining a healthy game day experience at John Cropp Stadium is our highest priority. Below you will see changes to the game day experience. These changes include, but are not limited to:

– Enhanced cleaning and sanitization procedures throughout the venue, prior to and during events.

– Masks will be required to be worn at all times, including while seated, except when actively eating or drinking.

– Physical distancing will be required in all areas.

– Providing signage in common areas to assist with physical distancing.

Mobile ticketing to reduce contact between staff and fans.

– Locating hand sanitization and washing stations throughout the stadium.

– Bags of any sort are strongly discouraged. Only small, clear bags will be permitted this year.

Gates opening one (1) hour prior to games.

A complete list of the new gameday regulations will be available soon at the UK Athletics Gameday website.

Fans with pre-existing health conditions, or those who are at a greater risk, should consider not attending sporting events at this time. Even with these measures in place, UK Athletics can, in no way, guarantee that fans will not be exposed to COVID-19.

CARDBOARD FAN CUTOUTS

UK Athletics is offering fan cutouts for the upcoming softball season so you can book your seat at John Cropp Stadium. These cutouts, which have been seen in college and professional stadiums during the COVID-19 pandemic, feature an image of a person, or a pet, that fans can have placed inside the selected venue during home games this season.

To purchase your cardboard cutout, visit https://ukathletics.com/fancutouts.

IMPORTANT DATES

Feb. 16, 9 a.m. ET – Priority window opens for current season ticket holders to purchase single game tickets for March games

Feb. 18, 9 a.m. ET – Single game tickets for March games open to the public, based on availability

March 10, 6 p.m. ET – UK Softball scheduled home opener vs. Morehead State

For the latest on UK Softball, follow the Wildcats on Twitter and Instagram at @UKSoftball.