Second arrest made in Pulaski County robbery

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Monday in Pulaski County, a second suspect was arrested in connection to an armed robbery that happened last month.

According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, on January 22, a man with a gun went into a home with three people inside, stole jewelry, a handgun, and the victims’ cell phones.

After further investigation, deputies say two people were involved in the robbery.

On Monday, Javonte Groves was arrested and charged with robbery and burglary

On January 27th, Jalen Alcorn of Lexington was arrested and charged with Robbery and burglary.