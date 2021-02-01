Read the Affidavits: Two arrested in Lexington for role in Capitol assault

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The FBI has arrested two men in Lexington in connection to the Jan. 6 incursion at the U.S. Capitol.

Dalton Ray Crase and Troy Dylan Williams are both accused of entering the Capitol building and are charged with disorderly conduct, knowingly entering a restricted building, and aiding and abetting (read the reports crase and williams arrest crase ad williams arrest affidavit).

Both admitted their infractions according to court documents and affidavits and admitted to agents they considered what they were doing might be wrong although they say they didn’t commit any violent or destructive acts, the arrest affidavits say.

The Lexington Herald-Leader was the first to report the arrests.

A person who went with the two alerted investigators t their role in the Capitol case.

Some seven Kentuckians now are among about 160 people charged in connection with the Jan. 6 incidents in which hundreds of people illegally entered the Capitol at the urging of former President Donald Trump and others.

The incursion came as members of Congress were certifying the results of the Nov. 3 elections that made Joe Biden president.