Following recent shootings Lexington police says it can’t battle gun violence alone

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police says it needs help from the community to stand up and speak out about the recent deadly shootings.

“You have to be tired of these shootings happening in your neighborhood,” Sergeant Donnell Gordon said.

In January, the Fayette County Coroner says at least four young adults have been shot and killed. That’s four families now without their loved one.

“I’ll be the first to tell you. We can’t do it by ourselves in the police department. It’s a community effort,” Gordon said.

He said a lot of times people don’t realize they can make a change just by not staying silent.

“Once they realize that people aren’t going to stand by and take this, then that’s when we can help help change our city to become more safe,” he said.

And Lexington already has programs in place to try help reduce violent crime. ‘One Lexington’ is like a one-stop-shop for connecting community partners with government groups, like police.

“I think everybody’s desperate to help,” Laura Hatfield said.

She’s the director of One Lexington and says starting with young people is crucial.

“They don’t feel like they know how to deal with conflict and they use, they use it with a gun, so we can start right now to make that difference, even virtually,” she said.

Marcus Patrick with Urban Impact works alongside One Lexington and agrees with encouraging Lexington’s youth.

“This word empathy that is often thrown around is still crucial,” he said.

Having empathy helps turn headlines into names and people.

“There are so many things that are happening to our young people that we have to step back and say, this is not normal. And it never should be normal,” Patrick said about gun violence and the pandemic combined.

As for how to move forward, he says as a man of faith he recommends a message from the heart to save lives.

“We need to love, love ourselves and know what that feels like so that we can spread that to others,” Patrick said.

To speak up and send an anonymous tip about any crimes in Lexington you go to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers 24/7.