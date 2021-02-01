Children’s Advocacy Week kicks off

MOREHEAD, Ky. (MSU Athletics) - Freshman forward Johni Broome posted a 22-point, career-high 13-rebound double-double, while junior guard Skyelar Potter provided 15 markers, and the Morehead State men's basketball...
MOREHEAD, Ky. (MSU Athletics) - Freshman forward Johni Broome posted a 22-point, career-high 13-rebound double-double, while junior guard Skyelar Potter provided 15 markers, and the Morehead State men's basketball...
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Monday kicks off Children’s Advocacy Week. Normally, hundreds of youth advocates from across the state gather in Frankfort for the annual event at the capitol but the pandemic has shifted plans.
According to Kentucky Youth Advocates, this year a series of virtual events will take place throughout the week. It’s an effort to urge legislators and other elected officials to make Kentucky children a priority during the 2021 legislative session by supporting the Blueprint for Kentucky’s Children Policy and Budget Agenda.
- Advertisement -
According to organizers, there will be 18 virtual events this week.
You can view a full schedule of events HERE, including information on how to watch.
Your Neighbors. Your News.
Talk To Us
Talk to ABC 36 News anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.