AppHarvest becomes publicly traded, rings Nasdaq opening bell

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Morehead-based AppHarvest became a public traded company Monday and rang the opening bell at the Nasdaq in honor of the occasion.

Gov. Andy Beshear highlighted the news during his daily briefing Monday.

“AppHarvest opened the largest greenhouse in North America, one of the 10 largest buildings in the world, with the most sophisticated LED lighting system that’s ever been created, I believe. And they’ve just provided their first crop of tomatoes to grocery stores all across the East Coast,” the governor said. “Today, they did something really exciting: They became a publically traded company. That’s right, from right here in Kentucky, from Morehead, Kentucky. They were featured today ringing the Nasdaq bell to open the market.”

AppHarvest Inc.’s common stock and warrants are trading under the ticker symbols “APPH” and “APPHW,” according to the company.

Over the past year, Beshear has highlighted the company and its founder and CEO Jonathan Webb as they built out the Morehead site, as well as two other facilities in Madison County.

“We’re committed in this next year to find the next AppHarvest, and the next one after that and the next one after that. We have a chance right now to compete for the jobs of the future,” the Governor said. “There’s a lot of excitement out there. When we focus on the future, there is so much we can do and so much potential here in Kentucky.”