LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Laurel county sheriff’s office says it searching for a missing 22-year-old.

Deputies say Austin Simpson was last seen Friday morning around 10 a.m.

According to deputies, his last known location was off Jackson Road, North of London.

If you have any information about where he might be you’re asked to contact Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.