UK continuing to evaluate men’s basketball activities
LEXINGTON, KY (WTVQ) – The 48 hours have come and gone, since the Kentucky men’s basketball team said it would go on a 48-hour pause due to a combination of positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing and quarantining within the program.
In a statement sent to ABC 36, UK says, “We are continuing to evaluate team activity for this upcoming week. At this time we do not have any updates to provide.”
The Wildcats are scheduled to play Missouri on the road Tuesday night at 9. On Sunday
BJ Boston, Terrance Clarke and Jacob Toppin were all court-side for the UK hoops game at Memorial Coliseum.
When asked about their attendance at the game, UK did not provide any additional information or comment and referred back to their original statement.
