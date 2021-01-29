911 Hero: Sheriff’s Deputy saved by quick action

Winchester, Ky. (WTVQ)– It was supposed to be a normal day for Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputy Charles Douglas.

“I went to school at Richmond Department of Criminal Justice training.” recalled Deputy Douglas.

It was also supposed to be normal day for Winchester City Commissioner, Ramsey Flynn.

“I was at a chamber lunch, chamber of commerce lunch. I’m on the chamber board for the college.” said Flynn.

Sometimes life has other things planned for us.

“I was sick all morning, so I decided to come on home. So I came home, or attempted to come home and just wasn’t safe. And I wasn’t feeling right. And I really couldn’t see, so what I thought I pulled over to the side of the road by the guard rail.” said Douglas.

While this was happening, Flynn, who also happens to be retired from the Winchester Fire Department, was on his way home from that luncheon.

“And I pulled up on the right side of him and he rolled down his window and I asked him if he was okay, if he needed anything. And he said to me, “I’m fine. I’m just going to sit here, taking a break. I got tired and I’m just taking a break.” I said, “well, you’re in the road.” I said, “can you pull over to the side?” And he kind of looked around and he said, “no, I’m good right here. I’m just taking a break.” And I knew then immediately, immediately that he was having some type of medical emergency.” recalled Flynn of that moment.

“I attempted to get out of the car and that’s the last thing I remember. I don’t remember anything else until I remember laying on the blacktop. I remember hearing somebody saying, “he’s blue, he’s blue.” said Douglas.

Flynn wasn’t alone in his action. Kentucky State Trooper Casey Caudill pulled up at just the right time to help, along with several pedestrians. Douglas says he’s not sure what would have happened if those people hadn’t been in the right place at the right time.

“The nurse at the hospital said I had about three minutes.” said Douglas.

This past week, trooper Caudill and Flynn were honored by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office with the outstanding achievement award for their life-saving work. Flynn says he’s honored, but just did what anyone would do.

“And I’m sure if the roles were reversed, he would have been there for me, for trooper Caudill, or anybody else. He would have recognized those signs.” said Flynn.

