YMCA will open third Learning Lab location at Dunbar

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The YMCA of Central Kentucky, in partnership with LFUCG Parks and Recreation, will open its third Learning Lab at the Dunbar Community Center located at 545 N Upper Street in Lexington on Monday, February 1.

Like the Y’s other Learning Labs, located at the Village Branch of the Lexington Public Library and the Carnegie Center, this opportunity is offered at no cost to students in grades K-12 who need additional support with their non-traditional instruction (NTI).

“Lexington Parks and Recreation is proud to partner with the YMCA to help support families and their children with education and recreation needs,” said Monica Conrad, LFUCG Parks & Recreation Director. “Our Parks programs serve more than 174,000 youth annually and we remain committed to supporting families when they need it most. The Dunbar Center provides an environment where children can learn and play, offering some solutions to the community-wide challenge of remote learning,” Conrad noted.

The YMCA will provide staffing, programmatic guidance, curriculum, and enrichment activities while the Dunbar Community Center provides physical space, furniture, computers and Wi-Fi.

The hours for the Learning Lab at the Dunbar Community Center will be Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. The Y is working with Fayette County Public Schools to identify students in those service areas who could benefit from this program.

“YMCA Learning Labs provide support for non-traditional instruction and offer additional academic and enrichment activities in a socially distant environment,” said Paula Anderson, president and CEO of the YMCA of Central Kentucky. “For many families with school-aged children, the balancing act between being a parent, educator and employee can be very stressful. We want to be there to help them during these challenging times,” Anderson added.

For more information and to sign up online for one of the YMCA’s Learning Labs, visit https://www.ymcacky.org/programs/education-enrichment/learning-labs or contact Sharonda Steele at ssteele@ymcacky.org or call 859-397-7810.