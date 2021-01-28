State offers unemployment update, some tips on benefits, questions

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The state continues to make slow but steady progress in weeding out suspected fraudulent unemployment claims that often slow the processing of other legitimate but complicated claims, the governor and his general counsel, Amy Cubbage, who is overseeing much of the detail work, said Thursday during the governor’s daily briefing.

Cubbage updated Kentuckians on Mixed Earners Unemployment Compensation (MEUC), which provides eligible individuals with an added $100 weekly payment in addition to the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation ($300) weekly payment.

To be eligible, claimants must:

Have received at least $5,000 of self-employment income in the most recent taxable year prior to the individual’s application for regular unemployment benefits Receive an unemployment insurance (UI) benefit – other than Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) – for which FPUC is payable Submit documentation (1099, quarterly tax filings for base period, paycheck stubs, invoices, etc.) substantiating their self-employment income

MEUC is payable beginning with weeks of unemployment no earlier than week ending, Jan. 2, 2021. The MEUC program expires on March 14, 2021. This means the last payable week for MEUC is week ending, March 13, 2021. To apply, log in to a UI account. There is a section under My Account that says File for MEUC.

Cubbage also updated Kentuckians on 1099-G documents. More than 600,000 UI 1099-G documents were mailed out over the last few weeks.

“The KCC website homepage has been updated under ‘Attention: Important UI Messages’ with a document to assist with your 1099 questions,” said Cubbage. “If you have questions or suspect fraudulent activity on your account, you can also email kyou1099@ky.gov.”

Cubbage said Kentuckians can reference a new “What You Need to Know” graphic to learn more about how to keep receiving benefits, or begin receiving benefits for the first time, under the federal Continued Assistance Act.

Cubbage also reviewed the PUA back pay process and she reminded Kentuckians with UI Bank of America debit cards that funds must be spent off the cards no later than Feb. 28.

She said of the more than 600,000 claims from individuals the state had received through November, about 80,000 remain outstanding but the state believes only about 38,000 are legitimate people.