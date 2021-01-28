Pennsylvania murder suspect caught after chase

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police Post 4 along with local law enforcement agencies were involved in a pursuit resulting in the arrest of a man wanted for murder in Pennsylvania.

On January 27, 2021 at approximately 11:32 p.m., Trooper Elliott Young was conducting stationary radar at the 4 mile-marker on the Bluegrass Parkway when he saw a Chevrolet Tahoe traveling eastbound at an estimated 110 mph.

Trooper Young attempted to stop the vehicle, however the vehicle refused to stop and continued eastbound. The pursuit then exited at the 21 mile-marker in Nelson County before reentering the parkway and headed back toward Hardin County, the KSP said.

At one point, the Tahoe crossed the median and continued the wrong way in the eastbound lanes reaching speeds in excess of 100 mph. Troopers and Elizabethtown Police Department successfully set up tire deflation devices at the 8, 4 and 1 mile-markers, troopers said.

The pursuit then exited the Bluegrass Parkway on to I-65, before striking an Elizabethtown Police Department cruiser head-on, causing significant damage to both vehicles. As troopers and EPD officers made contact with the driver, a short altercation occurred and the driver was taken into custody.

After the driver, 35-year-old Isaac Sanchez, of Lancaster, Pa., was booked into the Hardin County Detention Center, KSP learned Sanchez was wanted on a criminal homicide warrant out of Pennsylvania.

Along with the out of state warrant, KSP charged Sanchez with speeding, wanton endangerment, fleeing and evading, driving under the influence and numerous other charges stemming from the pursuit, troopers said.

A passenger, Idris Delaney, was taken to Baptist Health Hardin with non-life threatening injuries and was later released. Delaney was not charged from the incident.

KSP was assisted by Elizabethtown Police Department, Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, Nelson County Sheriff’s Office and Hardin County EMS. The incident is still under investigation by Trooper Elliott Young.