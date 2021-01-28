Not an instant panacea: Even with vaccines, people have to continue to be safe

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The COVID vaccines are slowly rolling out and getting into residents’ arms but that number is only about 200,000 so far and not all those have received their second booster shot.

But even with the low numbers, those who have received the shot represent an important step in the state and nation’s journey out of the pandemic.

But daily life cannot go back to normal just yet.

Protection from vaccines is not immediate.

Data from the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine trial showed a 52% efficacy about 10 days after the first dose. It will take up to two weeks following the second dose to be fully protected.

“It’s essential for everyone to complete the vaccination series,” said Dr. Mark Dougherty, infectious disease specialist at Baptist Health Lexington. “Please be sure to get your second shot, even if you had side effects after the first dose, unless a healthcare provider tells you not to. Most side effects go away in a day or so.” Side effects can include headaches, chills, and mild muscle aches.

During trials, the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines were shown to be about 95% effective after the second dose, which means 5% of vaccinated people can still be infected.

“So, it’s important for everyone to continue to use all the tools we know can help stop this pandemic. Cover your mouth and nose with a mask when around others, stay at least 6 feet away from others, avoid crowds, and wash your hands often,” Dougherty said.

“We as a community need to make a commitment to be a part of the solution to end this pandemic,” said Dougherty. “Getting vaccines in arms is a big part of that. But right now, even vaccinated people should keep wearing a mask and taking precautions.”