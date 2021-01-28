Man charged with trying to hire someone to kill his mother

OLIVE HILL, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 41-year-old Carter County man has been charged with trying to hire someone to kill his mother.

According to the Kentucky State Police, Billy G. Reynolds, of Olive Hill, is charged with Solicitation of Murder, which is a Class B felony.

On January 15, 2021, troopers in Ashland were notified that had contacted a individual in regards to a murder-for-hire plot against his mother, the KSP said in a release.

After an investigation, detectives with the Kentucky State Police and FBI were able to implicate and arrest Reynolds for the following offense, the KSP added.

The incident remains under investigation by Detective Kelley.