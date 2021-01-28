Lexington to consider selling buildings to generate cash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – An Urban County Council subcommittee in Lexington is recommending the city consider selling three buildings after a review of all city-owned property, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

The report says the three targeted properties are:

-ArtsPlace, 161 North Mill Street

-Morton House, 530 N. Limestone Street in Duncan Park

-Old Fire Station #2, 415 East New Circle Road

The subcommittee recommended the city talk to LexArts about buying the Mill Street property, which Fayette County Property Valuation Administration records show is assessed at $1.8 million, according to the report.  The director of communications for LexArts told the newspaper the arts group non-profit has been in discussions with the city about buying the building.  ArtsPlace is home to other arts organizations, including the Lexington Philharmonic, Lexington Chamber Chorale, Central Kentucky Youth Orchestra and Lexington Ballet.  The weekly syndicated Red Barn Radio hour originates from ArtsPlace.  The building also has artist studios and office space.

Morton House in Duncan Park is leased by The Nest, a non-profit that serves families and children.  The property is assessed at $900,000, according to the report.  The executive director of The Nest told the Herald-Leader he had not been approached by the city about buying the building.  Citing notes from the subcommittee meeting, the report says federal grants could be used to help The Nest purchase the property.

The former fire station on East New Circle Road is used by the fire department for storage and is home to the community paramedicine program that connects frequent ambulance users with primary care or other services, according to the report.  The building hasn’t been used as a working fire station since 2017 when the city built a new fire station on Eastland Drive.

The newspaper report says the city will look at other buildings and property in the coming months to determine the best use.

The report says a city parks advisory committee is being asked to evaluate some park properties as well.

