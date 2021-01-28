Kentucky takes slim lead over Florida into last day of blood battle

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – For the first time in the week-long competition, Kentucky leads Florida in the 13th annual Big Blue Slam blood donor battle, according to the Kentucky Blood Center (KBC).
Despite snow, ice and cold, 236 people donated blood in Kentucky on Thursday. Florida had 224 donors, according to KBC.
The four-day total shows Kentucky with 943 and Florida with 938, for a slim five donor lead heading into the final day of the competition.
Big Blue Slam is the annual blood battle between the Cats and the Gators to see which fans can donate the most blood. The annual competition is at all Kentucky Blood Center (KBC) donor centers and blood drives.
The series is tied at six wins apiece in this annual challenge between KBC and LifeSouth Community Blood Centers in Gainesville. Big Blue Slam helps to encourage blood donors when winter weather and flu season can hamper donations.
“We had a great day when you consider the overnight weathersaid Mandy Brajuha, Vice President of External Relations. “It’s fun to take the lead in a tight competition, but even more rewarding to think of the lives being saved by these important donations.”
As a thank you for saving a life, Kentucky donors will receive a long-sleeved Big Blue Slam T-shirt (pictured).
Donors may give at any KBC mobile blood drive or donor center. KBC donor centers, which will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Slam week, are listed below:
Andover Donor Center
3130 Maple Leaf Drive, Lexington
Beaumont Donor Center
3121 Beaumont Centre Circle, Lexington
Hillview Donor Center
5406 Antle Drive, Louisville
Middletown Donor Center
12905 Shelbyville Road, Louisville
Pikeville Donor Center
472 S. Mayo Trail, Pikeville
Somerset Donor Center
10 Stonegate Centre (Stoplight 16A), Somerset
Blood donors must be at least 17-years-old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements.
If you are awaiting COVID-19 results due to symptoms, please do not attempt to donate.
Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, found at kybloodcenter.org.
Appointments are preferred to ensure social distancing. Walk-ins are accepted as space allows. A face covering is required to donate.
To schedule a donation, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 800.775.2522.