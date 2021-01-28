Kentucky takes slim lead over Florida into last day of blood battle

By
Tom Kenny
-
0
13
Give blood

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – For the first time in the week-long competition, Kentucky leads Florida in the 13th annual Big Blue Slam blood donor battle, according to the Kentucky Blood Center (KBC).

Despite snow, ice and cold, 236 people donated blood in Kentucky on Thursday.  Florida had 224 donors, according to KBC.

- Advertisement -

The four-day total shows Kentucky with 943 and Florida with 938, for a slim five donor lead heading into the final day of the competition.

Big Blue Slam is the annual blood battle between the Cats and the Gators to see which fans can donate the most blood. The annual competition is at all Kentucky Blood Center (KBC) donor centers and blood drives.

The series is tied at six wins apiece in this annual challenge between KBC and LifeSouth Community Blood Centers in Gainesville. Big Blue Slam helps to encourage blood donors when winter weather and flu season can hamper donations.

“We had a great day when you consider the overnight weathersaid Mandy Brajuha, Vice President of External Relations. “It’s fun to take the lead in a tight competition, but even more rewarding to think of the lives being saved by these important donations.”

As a thank you for saving a life, Kentucky donors will receive a long-sleeved Big Blue Slam T-shirt (pictured).

Donors may give at any KBC mobile blood drive or donor center. KBC donor centers, which will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Slam week, are listed below:

Andover Donor Center

3130 Maple Leaf Drive, Lexington

Beaumont Donor Center

3121 Beaumont Centre Circle, Lexington

Hillview Donor Center

5406 Antle Drive, Louisville

Middletown Donor Center

12905 Shelbyville Road, Louisville

Pikeville Donor Center

472 S. Mayo Trail, Pikeville

Somerset Donor Center

10 Stonegate Centre (Stoplight 16A), Somerset

Blood donors must be at least 17-years-old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements.

If you are awaiting COVID-19 results due to symptoms, please do not attempt to donate.

Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, found at kybloodcenter.org.

Appointments are preferred to ensure social distancing. Walk-ins are accepted as space allows. A face covering is required to donate.

To schedule a donation, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 800.775.2522.

 

 

Previous articleReport: Lack of diversity, low morale plague Louisville PD
mm
Tom Kenny
Tom Kenny joined ABC 36 News in June of 2001 as a General Assignment Reporter. A native of Peoria, Illinois, he graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communications from Western Illinois University. He currently anchors ABC 36 News at 5pm, 6pm and 11pm. Tom has more than three decades of experience in broadcast journalism. He is the only broadcast journalist in Lexington television history to be honored with a national Edward R. Murrow Award. Tom was recognized for reporting on a story that gave a rare glimpse inside the secretive world of the Federal Witness Protection Program. He has won an Emmy Award for anchoring and another for investigative reporting, exposing the deceit and potential danger of online diploma mills. Tom has ten other Emmy nominations to his credit for investigative and feature reporting. He has won Associated Press Awards for reporting and anchoring. He has won two Addy Awards for excellence in promotional writing. Tom was the first broadcast journalist in Lexington TV history to be awarded the Silver Circle Award by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. It is one of the highest honors given by NATAS. It recognizes television professionals who have performed distinguished service within the television industry for 25-years or more. Tom was honored for more than his longevity, he was recognized for making an enduring contribution to the vitality of the television industry and for setting high standards of achievement. He was also recognized for giving back to the community as a mentor, educator and volunteer. Tom also has network broadcast experience in radio and television having worked as a sports reporter for ESPN, Sportschannel, NBC Sports and the Breeders’ Cup. He was also the studio host and halftime producer for CBS Radio Sports’ College Football Game of the Week and covered the NFL for One-On-One Radio Sports. Prior to joining WTVQ-TV, Tom was Vice-President of the Houston Astros Minor League baseball team in Lexington. He was part of the original management team that brought professional baseball back to the Bluegrass after a nearly 50-year absence. Tom has lived in Lexington since 1984. In that time, he has been heavily involved with dozens of charity and civic groups, with a special emphasis on helping Veterans. He can be reached at tkenny@wtvq.com. You can also follow Tom on Facebook www.facebook.com/TomKennyABC and Twitter @TomKennyNews. Just click on the links at the top of the page.