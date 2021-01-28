Jessamine, Johnson, Casey, Bath library staff get scholarships

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – The Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives has awarded tuition reimbursement grants to five Kentucky public library staff members to support their pursuit of graduate library science degrees.

Each grant provides up to $2,000 per semester through spring 2022, and is contingent upon achievement of a final grade of A or B for each course. The staff members agree to continue working in Kentucky public libraries for at least 12 months after obtaining their degrees.

- Advertisement -

Funding for the grants came from the Institute of Museum and Library Services’ (IMLS) Grants to States Program, the largest source of federal funding support for library services in the United States.

Recipients were chosen through a competitive application process. Graduate School Tuition Reimbursement Grants were awarded to: