Cumberlands putting nearly $6M in the hands of students

Williamsburg, Ky. (WTVQ/UNIVERSITY OF THE CUMBERLANDS) – The University of the Cumberlands recently received nearly $6 million in emergency coronavirus relief funding, and, in an unprecedented move, is directing every dollar of the funding to its undergraduate student body.

Full-time degree-seeking undergraduate students will receive direct payments of $1,500, with Pell-eligible students receiving an additional $475. Part-time degree-seeking undergraduate students will receive $500, with Pell-eligible students receiving an additional $275. The aid was funded through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSAA).

Although federal guidelines prohibit public funding from being distributed to international undergraduate students, the university is using private, institutional dollars to provide direct payments to that population. This move ensures that every degree-seeking undergraduate student receives financial support.