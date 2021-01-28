COVID-19 Council Members discuss high demand for vaccine in Fayette County

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – Local leaders in Fayette County say there’s been more than 48,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine that’s been given out so far.

While there’s already been a large volume of vaccine distributed, there’s still a lot more demand from thousands who are still waiting for it.

This afternoon, the county’s Covid-19 Council met virtually to discuss some of these issues of distribution.

Kevin Hall of the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department says that he’s become aware that some people believe there’s an abundance of vaccine being stored away from the public.

“That’s not the case. It’s a supply and demand issue. You’ve got 500,000 people wanting something but you have the capacity to hold maybe 50 people,” explains Kevin Hall with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.

According to the LFCHD, the most vaccines that the city has had in one week was 1900 doses. They say not a drop was left unused once that supply ran out.

“We received those early in the week and they are in peoples arms by the middle to the end of the week there is no dose that going unused,” says Hall.

Another issue the city says it’s facing is how to vaccinate those who are skeptical.

To address this issue, local leaders say they are hoping to ease concerns with virtual help from medical experts through zoom.

“We’ve floated the idea of putting together some virtual town halls with a few congregations able to talk to medical experts that we’ve asked our health care officials to make available,” says Tyler Scott, The Mayor’s Chief of Staff.

On Thursday, recipients of the vaccine at Kroger Field told ABC 36 that they understand why some people might be hesitant, however they think it’s for the best that as many people as possible get it.

“As much of the precautions that you take, you just don’t know if you might be carrying the virus and give it to other people. You should do this for yourself, for your family and for the people that you are around,” says Doug Alexander, a recipient of the vaccine.

The health department says it doesn’t have new information yet on the next phase of vaccinations.

If you’d like to register for a future appointment, click here.