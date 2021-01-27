Woman charged with shooting another woman during dispute

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A woman has been arrested in connection with a shooting in downtown Lexington after police say she turned herself in Tuesday.

According to police, 26-year-old Shantoria Burdell shot another woman outside the Casablanca Hookah Lounge on South Limestone early in the morning Saturday, January 16.

- Advertisement -

Burdell is charged with first-degree assault.

Police say the shooting happened during a fight between the two women.

The victim’s injuries at the time were life-threatening, according to police.