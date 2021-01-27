Scott County schools return to in-person classes

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Scott County students are back in the classroom.

The district started in-person instruction five days a week for grades ‘k’ thru 12.

- Advertisement -

“I’m just glad they’re back and I think the kids are happy and the parents are very excited about it,” Reed said.

Cars lined up outside of Scott County schools Wednesday morning for the first day back in-person.

Carrie Reed’s son is a sophomore at Scott County High School. She says she feels comfortable letting her son attend in-person because the staff is receiving the vaccine.

“I’m feeling pretty good about it. I know my son is really excited about being back and being able to socialize with his friends and be back in school again,” Reed said.

She said he started struggling with virtual classes, so being inside the classroom again will help him focus.

Scott County Superintendent Kevin Hub said the district welcomed back 7,000 students but anyone who wants to remain virtual can.

“We were in person five days a week for nearly six weeks back in the fall and I think a lot of that can be attributed to our students and staff so strictly adhering to our safety protocols and there has been no change in those safety protocols,” Hub said.

He said all students and staff are required to wear masks, wash hands and maintain social distancing.

Hub said Scott County school board members made the decision to return together.

“There’s been some concerns, just no differently than there is anyplace else. The coronavirus is still out there,” Hub said.

He said it’s important for people to continue taking precautions and following safety protocols.