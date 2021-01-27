One suspect charged, another investigated in home invasion: Sheriff

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lexington man is in custody and a second one is under investigation for possible roles in a home invasion robbery in Pulaski County early Friday morning.
According to Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck, 19-year-old Jalen Alcorn was picked up Wednesday in Lexington by the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force and faces first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary charges.
A second person, 26-year-old Javonte Groves was picked up by the Transylvania Campus Police on unrelated charges and has not yet been charged in connection with the robbery, Speck said in a release.
According to Pulaski investigators, just before 4 a.m. Jan. 22, a man armed with a handgun entered a home on Prather Drive and robbed a man and his girlfriend and a man who was visiting from Lexington.
The suspect took jewelry, a handgun, and the victims’ cell phones along with other items that still are under investigation, police said.
Detective Matt Bryant with help from Detective Joey Johnson developed
Groves and Alcorn as possible suspects, Speck said.
The investigation continues by Detective Matt Bryant and the Pulaski County
Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division.