Library now renting out ‘Internet Hotspots’ to customers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Public Library has purchased 30 hotspots, or mobile internet service points, which will be lent to library customers.

The borrowing period will be 14 days, and they may be renewed if no other customers are waiting for them.

“We know that the digital divide is a very real and serious problem within our community,” said LPL Executive Director Heather Dieffenbach. “Since we are unable to invite customers into our facilities while Fayette County remains in the Red Zone, we are providing mobile hotspots which can be used anywhere our customers choose. The hotspots may be checked out by themselves or with a library laptop.”

This opportunity, in part, was made possible by the Murry Foundation whose mission is to invest and engage in collaborative disruption to break the cycle of poverty in our community.

“It is nearly impossible for anyone to learn new skills or find employment without access to the internet. We’re proud to increase access and affordability through this partnership with the Lexington Public Library,” said Elizabeth York, the Director of the Murry Foundation.

Members of the community interested in supporting this initiative and helping LPL purchase more hotspots as needed, they may donate to the Lexington Public Library Foundation at www.lexpublib.org/donate or by sending a check to the Library Foundation at 140 E Main St, 40507 with a note indicating that the donor wishes to support the hotspot initiative.

For information, contact the Library’s Director of Development, Anne Donworth, at adonworth@lexpublib.org.