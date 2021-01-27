UPDATE: Missing Laurel 18-year-old found safe

UPDATE POSTED 10:35 A.M. WEDNESDAY, JAN. 27, 2021…As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, Diamond Smith has been found safe, according to the Laurel County Sjhheriff’s Department.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED JAN. 16,2021

- Advertisement -

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Laurel County sheriff’s investigators are searching for an 18-year-old woman last seen Saturday.

According to Laurel County Sheriff John Root, Diamond Smith was last seen on Highway 770 about 10 miles south of London.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.

Deputy Jamie Etherton is handling the case.