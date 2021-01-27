UPDATE: Car turning in front of another leads to fatal crash:KSP

UPDATE POSTED 5 P.M. WEDNESDAY, JAN. 27, 2021
BEREA, Ky. (WTVQ) – A car turning in front of another vehicle resulted in a fatal crash in southern Madison County early Wednesday.
According to the Kentucky State Police, just after 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, a 2016 Toyota Highlander driven by 50-year-old Gregory Newman, of Berea, turned left from Eagle Point Drive into the path of a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt that was southbound on Mount Vernon Road — U.S. Highway 25 — just south of Berea.
As a result of the collision, the driver of the Chevrolet Cobalt was pronounced dead at the scene, by the Madison County Coroner.
Newman’s passenger was transported to Baptist Health Hospital in Richmond, with non-life threatening injuries.
The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 7 Trooper Albert Lagrange. He was assisted on scene by KSP personnel, Berea Police Department, Berea Fire Department, Madison County EMS and the Madison County Coroner’s Office.
ORIGINAL STORY POSTED 7:30 A.M. WEDNESDAY
