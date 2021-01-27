Knox County Health Department warns of possible COVID-19 exposures

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Knox County health officials are warning about a possible

COVID-19 exposure at area businesses.

According to the health department, an employee at the Wildcat Truck Stop in Flatlick tested positive for the virus. That person and other employees are now in quarantine. The health department says people who shopped at the truck stop between January 20 and January 25 could have been exposed.

An employee at Buffalo Wings and Rings in London also tested positive for the virus.

Anyone who ordered between January 22 and January 24 should monitor for covid-19 symptoms.