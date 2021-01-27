Kentucky narrows Florida’s lead with two days to go in blood competition

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Kentucky narrowed Florida’s lead Wednesday with two days to go in the 13th annual Big Blue Slam blood competition.

Kentucky won the day with 237 donations to Florida’s 203. That closes the lead to 7 with 714 total donations in Florida and 707 in Kentucky.

Every year, the Cats and the Gators see which team’s fans can donate the most blood. It’s a way to encourage donations when winter weather and flu season can mean fewer donations, but just as big a need. The competition runs Monday through Friday.

According to Kentucky Blood Center, each state has six wins.

“Wednesday was a solid day and we appreciate all of the donors who came out to save lives and help us beat the Gators,” said Mandy Brajuha, Vice President of External Relations. “With winter weather in the Bluegrass, we hope donors continue to donate over the next two days to help us overcome the deficit, secure a win and supply local hospitals with the blood they need.”

Donors receive a long-sleeved Big Blue Slam T-shirt.

You can give at any KBC mobile blood drive or donor center, which are open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. this week:

 

Andover Donor Center

3130 Maple Leaf Drive, Lexington

Beaumont Donor Center

3121 Beaumont Centre Circle, Lexington

Hillview Donor Center

5406 Antle Drive, Louisville

Middletown Donor Center

12905 Shelbyville Road, Louisville

Pikeville Donor Center

472 S. Mayo Trail, Pikeville

Somerset Donor Center

10 Stonegate Centre (Stoplight 16A), Somerset

 

 

