Gov. Beshear shares message on Holocaust Remembrance Day

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – Wednesday is Holocaust Remembrance Day, a time when Holocaust survivors commemorate their lost loved ones.
Gov. Andy Beshear took a moment to share a post on social media that reads in part, “Today we honor the lives of the six million Jewish men, women and children murdered in the Holocaust.”
This year marks the 76th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau. The coronavirus pandemic means International Holocaust Remembrance Day events have moved online for the first time.
Gov. Beshear also said, “We must reject hate, and stand against antisemitism, racism and intolerance for a better world for all.”
Auschwitz is the most notorious of the German Nazi death camps operated by Adolf Hitler’s regime to carry out the planned destruction of Jews and the mass murder of many others, including Roma and Poles.
