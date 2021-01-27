UPDATE: Man charged in connection with officer shooting in Shelby County

UPDATE POSTED 12:30 P.M. JAN. 27, 2021

SIMPSONVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – As a result of the ongoing investigation, the man who was involved with an officer-involved shooting by a Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy has been identified as 20-year-old Travis Green Jr., of Sellersburg, Ind.

- Advertisement -

Green has been charged by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office with receiving stolen property under $10,000 and first-degree criminal mischief. He has also been charged by the Simpsonville Police Department with first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, giving false identifying information, third-degree criminal mischief.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED JAN. 15, 2021

SIMPSONVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – – The Kentucky State Police post in Frankfort is investigating after a Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy wounded a person during a shooting early Friday.

According to the KSP, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and Simpsonville Police Department were conducting extra patrol in the Citizens Boulevard area due to recent vehicle thefts and break-ins.

Just before 6 a.m., a deputy approached a suspicious vehicle on foot and as a result of the encounter, shots were fired, wounding the driver.

The person was taken by Shelby County EMS to the University of Louisville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No law enforcement officers were injured and the identity of the individual has not been released.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 12 and the Critical Incident Response Team.