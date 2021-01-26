Woodford, Fayette among four groups getting grants to boost local history efforts

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Historical Society has handed out more than $8,000 in grants to help local history organizations’ efforts to preserve and tell Kentucky’s stories.

Organizations in four Kentucky counties received grants totaling $8,447.13.

Individual amounts range from $1,587 to $2,500 for projects related to technology updates and programming.

The Kentucky Local History Trust Fund grant recipients are as follows:

— Crittenden County Public Library, $2,500, Crittenden County, for “Ferry Tales: Pioneer Stories of Outlaws and Travelers on the Ohio,” a series of educational programs conducted in partnership with historical agencies in the region;

— Bluegrass Railroad Museum, $1,587, Woodford County, for development of a historical railroad database to make the history of the museum’s large artifact collection publicly accessible;

— The Friends of Audubon, $2,444, Henderson County, for equipment, software, and supplies for digitizing artifacts, artwork, and archival material in the Audubon Museum Photography Project; and

— Kentucky Organization of Professional Archaeologists, $1,916.13, Fayette County, for

“Technology Talks! LAW Virtual Demonstrations,” a series of themed, virtual classroom visits and general public presentations.

Visit the KHS YouTube Channel tomorrow, Wednesday, January 27, at 2:00 pm EST for a LIVE presentation recognizing the 2020 recipients of the Local History Trust Fund. Join KHS staff, special guests, and grant recipients in recognizing these organizations and learn more about the winning projects.

Administered by KHS, the Kentucky Local History Trust Fund is a tax option that allows Kentuckians to donate a portion of their state income tax refund when they file their tax returns.

In its five grant cycles, 43 Kentucky organizations from 30 counties have received a total of $59,647 from the grant pool. For more information, visit history.ky.gov/get-involved/support-local-history/.