UPDATE: Road closed by flooding in downtown Cynthiana

UPDATE, POSTED 7:30 A.M. TUESDAY, JAN. 26, 2021

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (WTVQ) – Flooding along the South Fork of the Licking River in downtown Cynthiana has closed KY 3016, also known as River Road, on the west side of the river in downtown Cynthiana in Harrison County.

According to the state Transportation Cabinet, the river still is rising so the road will be closed for some time.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED 6 P.M. MONDAY, JAN. 25, 2021

BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Monday’s rainfall caused some Kentucky roads to flood. People living on Oakland Road in Bath County could not drive across due to high waters.

In Jessamine County, multiple reports of water pooling on the roadways across the county due to the heavy rains.

According to Jessamine County Emergency Management, roads are closed due to creeks being out of their banks on Mackey Pike with Hickman Creek and Clear Creek Road west of Keene Road, roads are impassible￼.