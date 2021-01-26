New honorary roadside sign installed to recognize a WWII Veteran

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Jan. 26, 2021) –

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A honorary roadside sign was installed in Jessamine County.

- Advertisement -

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is recognizing community accomplishments for an individual who improved the lives of fellow Kentuckians.

According to the Department of Highways, the office installed the Bernard T. Moynahan Memorial Highway sign.

“Ceremonially naming roads and bridges is a popular tradition Kentuckians take pride in recognizing people and milestones that bring respect to the Commonwealth,” said Secretary Jim Gray.

The new signage appears on Little Hickman Road/KY 1268 to Jewell Road/KY 1268.

The signage was designated by the 2020 General Assembly.

“I am absolutely overjoyed to be adding Federal Judge Moynahan’s name to this highway as it runs through his farm. It is a wonderful day for the memory of a great Kentuckian and a World War II Veteran,” said Senator Tom Buford, KY Senate – District 22.

According to the KTC, Bernard T. Moynahan Jr. graduated Nicholasville High School in 1932 at the age of 13, and the University of Kentucky in 1935 at the age of 16 with a B.A. Degree. He completed his education at the University of Kentucky, College of Law in 1938 at the age of 19.

He served as a pilot during World War II from 1942-1945, and the first lieutenant in the United States Army Air Corps.

Bernard T. Moynahan Jr. was county attorney in Jessamine County during 1946-1954 and U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky from 1961-1963.

In September 1963, Bernard T. Moynahan Jr. was nominated by President John F. Kennedy to the United States District Court, Eastern District Kentucky.

In November of 1963, Bernard T. Moynahan Jr. was confirmed by the Senate and began service as Chief Judge, a position he would serve from 1969 until his retirement.