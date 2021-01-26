KSP seeks info, help in 30-month-old cold case murder

GRAY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Kentucky State Police is asking the community’s help with information in a suspected murder of 34-year-old Adam Pinkley in May 2018 in Knox or Laurel counties.
According to the Kentucky State Police, on Dec. 10, 2018 at 6:16 p.m., troopers got a call from Knox County Dispatch requesting assistance after human remains had been located near Garland Cemetery Road in the Gray community of Knox County.
A 15-year-old was riding his four wheeler in a wooded area when he came across human remains.
The remains were sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for identification and a cause of death. KSP learned the human remains were that of Adam Pinkley.
Based on evidence collected, Pinkley was murdered on or about May 31, 2018, the agency said in a release. KSP also discovered Pinkley was reported missing to Laurel County Sheriff’s Office in 2018 before his remains where located in Knox County.
The victim has ties to Laurel, Knox and Whitley Counties.
KSP is seeking any assistance from the public into any leads or suspects in the murder of Adam Pinkley. Anyone with information is urged to contact Post 10 Harlan at 606-573-3131.
Case is still under investigation by Det. Jake Wilson.