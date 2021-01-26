Kentucky trails Florida after day two of blood donor competition

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky fell behind Florida by 41 donations Tuesday, the second day of the 13th annual Big Blue Slam blood drive competition, according to the Kentucky Blood Center (KBC).

Florida had 268 donations to Kentucky’s 227, according to KBC. The numbers after two days of competition show Florida leading 511-470.

The competition goes through Friday at all KBC donor centers and blood drives.

The series is tied at six wins apiece in this annual challenge between KBC and LifeSouth Community Blood Centers in Gainesville. Big Blue Slam helps to encourage blood donors when winter weather and flu season can hamper donations.

“We had a strong day Tuesday, but Florida fans showed they are motivated to win this battle,” said Mandy Brajuha, Vice President of External Relations. “We would love to see more donors turn out as we reach the midpoint of the week – especially at our UK campus drives tomorrow.”

As a thank you for saving a life, Kentucky donors will receive a long-sleeved Big Blue Slam T-shirt.

KBC donor centers, which will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Slam week, are listed below:

Andover Donor Center

3130 Maple Leaf Drive, Lexington

Beaumont Donor Center

3121 Beaumont Centre Circle, Lexington

Hillview Donor Center

5406 Antle Drive, Louisville

Middletown Donor Center

12905 Shelbyville Road, Louisville

Pikeville Donor Center

472 S. Mayo Trail, Pikeville

Somerset Donor Center

10 Stonegate Centre (Stoplight 16A), Somerset

Blood donors must be at least 17-years-old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements.

If you are awaiting COVID-19 results due to symptoms, please do not attempt to donate.

Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, found at kybloodcenter.org.

Appointments are preferred to ensure social distancing. Walk-ins are accepted as space allows.

A face covering is required to donate.

To schedule a donation, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 800.775.2522.