Kentucky State Police investigates commercial vehicle crash 

CORBIN, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement responded to an injury accident on I-75 near the 30-mile marker in Laurel County early Monday afternoon.
According to the KSP, a2015 Chevrolet driven southbound on I-75 by 38-year-old Laura Meadors, of Richmond, hit a concrete barrier. The car sput out of control and was hit by a 2017 Volvo tractor-trailer operated by 41-year-old Jaru Young, of Norcross, Ga.
Drugs and alcohol are not suspected factors in the crash, and all involved parties were wearing seatbelts, the KSP said.
Meadors was transported to a nearby hospital for with non-life threatening injuries
Traffic was diverted for around three hours to U.S. 25 as crews worked to clean debris from the roadway. A hazmat team assisted in the cleanup of ruptured fuel tanks on the tractor-trailer.
Assisting on scene: CVE Sgt. Derek Cundiff, West Knox Fire Department, Laurel County Sheriff’s Department, Ambulance Inc., Laurel Co Rescue, and Environmental clean-up Eco Tech USA.